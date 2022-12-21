A 0-0 draw with Juventus was enough for Women's Champions League holders Lyon to advance from the group stage on Wednesday night, while an already qualified Arsenal thrashed FC Zurich 9-1 to top Group C.

Lyon and Juventus featured in the most meaningful of the four games on the final group-stage matchday for the eight teams playing, but it was hard to tell that a spot in the last-8 was at stake as neither side showed much attacking impetus in the Group C draw.

Needing only a draw to progress, there was little reason for Lyon to push for a win, but the fact they couldn't get the better of Juventus goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin was a glaring issue as they continue to struggle for goals with a large amount of their squad still out injured.

Elsewhere, Arsenal easily dispatched FC Zurich, scoring nine in Switzerland with Frida Maanum playing a starring role with a hat trick and an assist. Caitlin Foord and Stina Blackstenius both scored braces, before substitutes Kim Little and Mana Iwabuchi both added to the fun on the night.

There was consolation for the hosts, however, when Fabienne Humm tucked home a penalty in the second half. The match was well out of reach by then, with the Swiss side already out of the competition before a ball was kicked.

Lyon coach Joe Montemurro and his team or on course to defend their Women's Champions League title after advancing from the group stage. Getty Images

The only thing to be decided in Group D was who would finish top, and Barcelona wasted little time against their Swedish opposition Rosengard in a 6-0 romp. Easing to an early lead thanks to a 16-minute brace from Asisat Oshoala, Mapi Leon made it three from a free kick just before the break before Fridolina Rolfo, Marta Torrejon and Irene Paredes tallied in the second half for the hosts to reach the final scoreline.

Up against a Benfica team that have caused them problems whenever they've clashed over the last two seasons, Bayern Munich struggled to get on firm footing before notching a 2-0 win against a team that already knew they wouldn't be progressing.

For the Portuguese visitors, Cloe Lacasse did well to get in behind the defence several times without managing to get the better of Maria-Luisa Grohs, before the hosts opened the scoring after the break.

Found by a superb pass over the top from Georgia Stanway, Klara Buhl brought the ball down before knocking it beyond Rute Costa in the Benfica goal. The same two combined 25 minutes later with the same outcome, securing the win for Bayern and confirming they'll go through to the last eigh as group runners-up behind Barcelona thanks to the Catalans overwhelmingly superior goal difference.