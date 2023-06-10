This is it. Europe's premier club competition has arrived at its showpiece event. It's the Champions League final on Saturday (8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET) at Turkey's Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Manchester City dominated reigning continental kings Real Madrid in the semifinals to reach their second final in three seasons, and on the other side of the bracket, Inter Milan downed crosstown rivals AC Milan to arrive at their first Champions League final since winning "the trophy with the big ears" under Jose Mourinho in 2010.

