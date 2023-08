2023 Women's World Cup finals bracket and results

Check out all the results and venues for the 2023 Women's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, including the knockout bracket.

What was the FIFA Women's World Cup format?

The 32 teams were drawn into eight groups of four nations. The top two in each group advanced to the knockout rounds.

The competition then moved onto a round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

The tournament was hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Aug. 20.

FIFA Women's World Cup results

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 20

Spain 1-0 England - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

BRACKET - THIRD PLACE

Saturday, Aug. 19

Sweden 2-0 Australia - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Spain 2-1 Sweden - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Wednesday, Aug. 16

England 3-1 Australia - (Stadium Australia)

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

Friday, Aug. 11

Spain 2-1, AET Netherlands - (Wellington Regional)

Japan 1-2 Sweden - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Saturday, Aug. 12

Australia 0-0, pens 7-6 France - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

England 2-1 Colombia - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

BRACKET - ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland 1-5 Spain - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Japan 3-1 Norway - (Wellington Regional)

Sunday, Aug. 6

Netherlands 2-0 South Africa - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Sweden 0-0, pens 5-4 United States - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Monday, Aug. 7

England 0-0, pens 4-2 Nigeria - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Australia 2-0 Denmark - (Stadium Australia, Sydney)

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia 1-0 Jamaica - (Melbourne Rectangular)

France 4-0 Morocco - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

GROUP STAGE

Thursday, July 20

Group A: New Zealand 1-0 Norway - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group B: Australia 1-0 Republic of Ireland - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Friday, July 21

Group B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group A: Philippines 0-2 Switzerland - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 3-0 Costa Rica - (Wellington Regional)

Saturday, July 22

Group E: United States 3-0 Vietnam - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group C: Zambia 0-5 Japan - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group D: England 1-0 Haiti (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group D: Denmark 1-0 China - (Perth Rectangular)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden 2-1 South Africa - (Wellington Regional)

Group E: Netherlands 1-0 Portugal - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group F: France 0-0 Jamaica - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy 1-0. Argentina - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany 6-0 Morocco - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Group F: Brazil 4-0 Panama - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Tuesday, July 25

Group H: Colombia 2-0 South Korea - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group A: New Zealand 0-1 Philippines - (Wellington Regional)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 Norway - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan 2-0 Costa Rica - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group C: Spain 5-0 Zambia - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group B: Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland - (Perth Rectangular)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: United States 1-1 Netherlands - (Wellington Regional)

Group E: Portugal 2-0 Vietnam - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group B: Australia 2-3 Nigeria - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Friday, July 28

Group G: Argentina 2-2 South Africa - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group D: England 1-0 Denmark - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group D: China 1-0 Haiti (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden 5-0 Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Group F: France 2-1 Brazil - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group F: Panama 0-1 Jamaica - (Perth Rectangular)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea 0-1 Morocco - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Group A: Switzerland 0-0 New Zealand - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group A: Norway 6-0 Philippines - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group H: Germany 1-2 Colombia - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan 4-0 Spain - (Wellington Regional)

Group C: Costa Rica 1-3 Zambia - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group B: Canada 0-4 Australia - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group B: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Nigeria - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Group E: Portugal 0-0 United States - (Eden Park, Auckland)

Group E: Vietnam 0-7 Netherlands - (Forsyth Barr, Dunedin)

Group D: Haiti 0-2 Denmark - (Perth Rectangular)

Group D: China 1-6 England - (Hindmarsh, Adelaide)

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Group G: Argentina 0-2 Sweden - (Waikato, Hamilton)

Group G: South Africa 3-2 Italy - (Wellington Regional)

Group F: Panama 3-6 France - (Sydney Football Stadium)

Group F: Jamaica 0-0 Brazil - (Melbourne Rectangular)

Thursday, Aug. 3

Group H: South Korea 1-1 Germany - (Lang Park, Brisbane)

Group H: Morocco 1-0 Colombia - (Perth Rectangular)