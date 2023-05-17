MANCHESTER, England -- Manchester City are the best team in Europe, which automatically makes them the best in the world, and whatever happens in the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10 won't change that. Just ask Real Madrid, the reigning European champions, who were torn apart in a 4-0 dismantling in the semifinal second-leg at the Etihad Stadium.

But nobody wants to be remembered as the best team never to win the European Cup, so Inter had better brace themselves for the toughest game of their lives against City in Istanbul next month. Man City under manager Pep Guardiola are hurtling towards sporting immortality.

With City still appealing 115 charges for breaching Premier League rules between 2009 and 2018, history may yet view this team's achievements through a different lens, but right now their football is the only barometer by which they can be measured. And having dethroned Real with a brutal display of dominance and ruthless efficiency in Manchester after a 1-1 in Madrid last week, Manchester City proved themselves to be the new kings of Europe.

It was a rout, matching Real Madrid's biggest-ever Champions League defeat, which came at Anfield against Liverpool in 2008-09. Every single City player dominated his Real opponent and if they were chasing revenge for last season's dramatic semifinal defeat against manager Carlo Ancelotti's side, they secured it.

It was like watching the heavyweight champion of the world swatting aside a no-hoper challenger. But Real Madrid aren't no hopers -- they are Real Madrid. This was a night when Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Rodri, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva, the two-goal hero in the first-half, produced 10 out of 10 displays to leave world-class opponents reeling.

No team can live with City right now. They have won 19 of their last 23 games and haven't lost any of them. Three wins in three competitions is all they now need to secure the so-called treble.

Inter Milan might yet produce one of the biggest upsets of all-time by beating Man City at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul next month, but nobody could argue that it would make manager Simone Inzaghi's team better than Guardiola's. The Nerazzurri would simply have the minor detail of a huge silver trophy as reward for winning one single game.

Perhaps that's a little too simplistic, but Guardiola has already done what he was tasked to do by Manchester City's Abu Dhabi-based owners when he was appointed as manager in 2016. The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach was hired to make City the best team in Europe and the world. He can tick that box as mission accomplished, but nobody at the Etihad will truly believe it or feel it until the European Cup sits in the club's trophy cabinet.

City lost to Chelsea in their only previous Champions League final appearance in Porto in 2021, but this time around there seems to be an unstoppable momentum with Guardiola's team.