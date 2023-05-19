With a handful of games remaining, the 2022-23 season is drawing to a close across European club football. Two or three rounds remain in most of the continent's top tiers, and many clubs in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France have concerns beyond mere final league placings with titles, European qualification and relegation still on the line.

Here's a quick roundup of exactly what is left to play for in the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1 at this late stage.

Premier League

Title: While nothing is official yet, Manchester City (85 points) are basically champions-elect after overtaking Arsenal (81) in recent weeks.

Pep Guardiola's side will clinch their third successive Premier League title if they beat 11th-placed Chelsea on Sunday. But they could even be crowned champions without having to kick a ball if the Gunners lose to 16th-placed Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening.

Manchester City could be crowned Premier League champions this weekend. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Champions League: Three teams are vying for the remaining two Champions League qualification places, with four points separating Newcastle (69), Manchester United (66) and Liverpool (65) -- though the Red Devils have played one fewer game than their rivals.

Europe: With two Europa League qualification berths on offer, Liverpool are looking favourites to finish fifth, with sixth-placed Brighton (58) now the only club capable of overtaking Jurgen Klopp's side thanks to their game in hand. One of Man City and Man United will win the FA Cup final, so sixth place will now go to the Europa League -- read the permutations for that here -- but it means Tottenham (57), Aston Villa (57) and Brentford (53) are still in contention for the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL).

Placed 15th, West Ham (37) could seal a place in the Europa League if they beat Fiorentina in the UECL final.

Relegation: Bottom club Southampton (24) have already had their fate sealed, but it remains to be seen which two of Leicester City (30), Leeds United (31), Everton (32) and Nottingham Forest (34) will be joining them in the bottom three come the end of the season.

Bundesliga

Title: Bayern Munich (68) and Borussia Dortmund (67) are entrenched in a dramatic two-horse title race as the Bundesliga championship looks like it will go all the way to the wire. Two games remain for both sides, with just a single point separating them. Bayern will be champions this weekend if they win and Dortmund lose.

Champions League: Nestled beneath the top two, RB Leipzig (60) and Union Berlin (59) will be hoping to earn Champions League qualification. However, the latter can still be pipped by Freiburg (56), who are three points behind with two games to play.

Europe: Freiburg are safe for Europa League in fifth, but Wolfsburg (49) are only nudging ahead of seventh-placed Bayer Leverkusen thanks to their fractionally superior (plus-1) goal difference. Eintracht Frankfurt (46) or Mainz (45) could also do it, but they are more likely to end up in the UECL. There's also the equation of the German Cup final between Leipzig and Eintracht. Sixth place in the Bundesliga will only definitely be set for Europa League if Leipzig win; right now it's UECL. Eintracht may finish outside the top six and qualify by winning it.

Relegation: No Bundesliga teams have had relegation finalised as yet, though the battle is set to be incredibly tight, with the six teams down at the base of the table -- Hertha Berlin (25), Stuttgart (29), Schalke (30), Bochum (31), Hoffenheim (32) and Augsburg (34) -- all still very much in danger of the drop. Even Werder Bremen (35) aren't safe yet. A reminder that the bottom two go down, with the 16th-placed side facing a 2.Bundesliga promotion hopeful in a playoff.

LaLiga

Title: Barcelona (85) were formally anointed LaLiga champions for the first time in four years when they beat neighbours Espanyol 4-2 in the local derby last weekend.

Champions League: Real Madrid (71), Atletico Madrid (69) and Real Sociedad (62) occupy the rest of the top-four slots in the Spanish top flight.

While both Madrid teams look relatively safe with four league fixtures remaining, Real Sociedad will be looking over their shoulder as both Villarreal (57) and Real Betis (55) are within striking distance just below them.

Europe: As mentioned, Villarreal and Betis will qualify for the Europa League as things stand, with Girona (48) still seven points adrift. Athletic Club, Osasuna and Sevilla (47) are then a further point off the pace, though it's unlikely any will muscle into the equation. They will fight for the UECL instead. Sevilla face Roma in the Europa League final, so they could claim Champions League football if they win it.

Relegation: Adrift at the bottom, Elche (19) were relegated in early May. However, both Espanyol (31) and Getafe (34) could still feasibly haul themselves out of the danger zone with a maximum of 12 points left to contest from four games. It could be argued that the five clubs sat precariously above the dotted line aren't exactly safe yet, up to and including Celta Vigo (39), Valencia (37), Almeria (36), Cadiz (35) and Valladolid (35).

Serie A

Title: Napoli (83) cantered to their first Scudetto in 33 years after wrapping things up with a pivotal 1-1 draw against Udinese on May 4.

Champions League: Despite a tumultuous campaign both on and off the pitch, Juventus (69) are still lodged in distant second, with Inter Milan (66) and Lazio (65) making up the top four. There are three games to play, but Inter are in the Champions League final vs. Man City and could seal a place by winning that.

Europe: Behind Lazio, fifth-place AC Milan (61) are on course to qualify for the Europa League but could still leapfrog into the Champions League spots if results go their way. Sixth gets a place in the UECL as it stands, with Roma (59) and Atalanta (58) battling it out for that place. Roma have a route to the Champions League through the Europa League final, while eighth-placed Fiorentina have two shots at reaching the Europa League through winning the final of the Coppa Italia (vs. Inter) or the UECL (vs. West Ham). If Inter win the Coppa Italia, sixth will enter the Europa League, while seventh will get the UECL.

Relegation: Bottom club Sampdoria (18) were relegated with four games left to play, though the final two Serie A relegation places remain in flux. Cremonese (24) will need a miracle to save themselves, though Verona (30), Spezia (30) and Lecce (32) can still feasibly play their way out of trouble as only two points separate the three sides.

Ligue 1

Title: Paris Saint-Germain (81) are six points clear of challengers Lens (75) at the top of the table with three games remaining. PSG could be champions on Sunday if Lens slip up against Lorient. Third-placed Marseille (73) would need to win all three and hope PSG lose all three to have a chance.

Champions League: With only three qualification berths up for grabs in the French top flight, it looks like PSG, Lens and Marseille will be taking the honours given the eight-point gulf that has opened up between L'OM and fourth-placed Monaco (65).

Europe: Toulouse have already qualified for the Europa League by winning the Coupe de France. With five points between Monaco and fifth-placed Lille (60), it would take a spectacular capitulation from the former to see them tumble out of the single qualification spot left. But Lille need to hold off Rennes (59) and Lyon (56) for the UECL.

Relegation: Ligue 1 is to be reduced from 20 clubs down to 18 from the 2023-24 season, meaning that four will be relegated this season in order to facilitate the change.

Angers (14), Troyes (22) and Ajaccio (22) are already doomed, though with one point between Nantes (33) and Auxerre (34) it looks like one of the two will end up contesting the fourth relegation spot as Brest (38) and Strasbourg (38) have a gap.