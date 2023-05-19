Steve Nicol says Liverpool's recent run of success is too little, too late to make for a meaningful season. (1:53)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that people around him expected him to be punished more severely than the two-game touchline ban he was given for criticising the referee following his team's dramatic 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Klopp will miss two games, starting with Saturday's encounter against Aston Villa, and fined £75,000 for accusing referee Paul Tierney of having something "against" Liverpool.

"I expected a punishment. It is okay; I would like to know where the money goes. If it is a good cause, I'm happy to pay it; if the FA keeps it, we'll have to talk again," Klopp told reporters ahead of Liverpool's home game against Villa.

"People thought it would be longer. I can watch the game from a better position and I will be in contact with my coaches."

Liverpool are fifth in the standings with 65 points, one behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

The Merseyside club will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak to eight games and continue to chase Champions League qualification when they face Villa.

Klopp's side has been handed an boost with forward Roberto Firmino in contention to start after recovering from a muscle injury.

Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave Anfield after their contracts expire at the end of the season.

The quartet were part of the squad that won the Champions League in 2019 and helped the club win their first English league title in 30 years in the 2019-20 season.

"This game will be super difficult for different reasons. We are saying goodbye to, from my point of view, four Liverpool legends," Klopp added.

"Two of them were here when I arrived, Milly and Bobby, and all the good things that have happened wouldn't have without them."

Klopp added that Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, who missed their 3-0 win against Leicester City earlier this week, is out with a toe injury.