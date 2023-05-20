In his final season at the club, Sergio Busquets lifts the LaLiga trophy and leads the celebrations with the Barcelona squad. (0:45)

BARCELONA -- Real Sociedad closed in on a place in next season's Champions League as they beat LaLiga champions Barcelona 2-1 at Spotify Camp Nou on Saturday.

Mikel Merino opened the scoring early on and Alexander Sorloth added the second after the break as Barca lost at home for the first time in the league this season.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back late on for the Blaugrana, who collected the LaLiga trophy after the match after clinching the title last weekend, but La Real held on for three vital points.

The win keeps Imanol Alguacil's side five points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal with just three games to go in the race to finish in the top four.

Rapid reaction

1. Week of celebration takes toll on Barcelona

It's been a week of partying for Barca. They sealed a first title since 2019 at rivals Espanyol last Sunday and, after celebrating with fans at the training ground after the game, carried on early into the morning at a beach club in the city. On Monday, the festivities continued with an open top bus parade through the city, before players, staff and their families toasted the team's success with a more formal dinner on Thursday.

On top of that, Ronald Araujo and Pedri dropped out of the squad on Friday due to minor injuries and midfielder Gavi was suspended. It did not help with the preparation for Saturday's visit from La Real.

Things started badly for Barca in the fifth minute when Sorloth took advantage of a Jules Kounde error to tee up Merino for the opener. It was the first goal Barca have conceded from an opposition player in open play at home in the league all season -- only a Joselu penalty and an Araujo own goal have previously beaten goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barca did respond to that early setback. Ousmane Dembele, Franck Kessie and Lewandowski all had chances in what developed into an open game. However, once Martin Zubimendi robbed the ball from Frenkie de Jong in the 71st minute to spark a counter that ended with Sorloth converting, they were left with too much to do. Lewandowski's 22nd goal in the league season was not the precursor to a leveller but the game ended with celebrations anyway as captain Sergio Busquets lifted the LaLiga trophy.

One week after winning the LaLiga title and a string of celebrations, Barcelona officially lifted the trophy in Saturday's game despite losing to Real Sociedad. David Ramos/Getty Images