Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said the club have received no proposals for star midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, 19, is one of the most admired midfielders in world football and has been linked with a move away from the German club this summer.

Earlier this month, ESPN reported that Real Madrid are planning a trip to Germany to negotiate a deal to sign the teenager. Premier League champions Manchester City are also in the running to sign Bellingham while Liverpool have ruled themselves out of the race.

Dortmund could seal their first league title since the 2011-12 campaign on the final day of the season, and Kehl was unwilling to give any indication on Bellingham's future when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

"I mean we are on Wednesday now three days before our biggest and important match against Mainz," Kehl said. "Jude is doing everything at the moment to be part of it.

"Unfortunately he couldn't join us against Augsburg because of his knee injury, but he's working hard at the moment, still individually, but he will be part of the team on Saturday because he's a big and very, very important part of the team in this season.

Jude Bellingham has been in fine form for Borussia Dortmund this season. Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"He showed so many great performances and I think to win a title for him is everything. I think he mentioned it already some weeks ago. He's completely committed to that club.

"And of course, there are rumours all the time and media speculations all the time. But honestly at the moment, [there is] nothing on the table, nothing what we can decide, nothing what we can talk about or negotiate.

Dortmund face Mainz on Saturday and could win their first Bundesliga title in 11 years with a victory to end Bayern Munich's decade of dominance.

Bellingham is a doubt for the match with a knee injury which kept him out of their last match, a 3-0 win over Augsburg on Sunday, but Kehl is hopeful the England international will play a part.

"The focus is now Saturday and match against Mainz and then we will speak about everything and perhaps then we will speak to his family of course, but let's focus on [the Mainz match]," Kehl added.

"I strongly believe that Jude is not thinking on anything other than the title, anything other than being participate on Saturday and this is his main focus and mine as well."