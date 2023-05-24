Alex Morgan posts sweet photo with young San Diego Wave fans

Alex Morgan knows what she's playing for.

San Diego Wave FC, Morgan's NWSL team, posted a picture Saturday night of the striker and captain meeting a number of young fans and signing autographs for them. The fans were clearly emotional at meeting Morgan -- the alt text for the tweet described one as "understandably freaking out."

Wednesday evening, Morgan quoted the tweet and made her feelings about the fans' reaction crystal clear.

My 'Why' in a picture👇 https://t.co/Jb3XkwM3ss — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 24, 2023

Morgan didn't disappoint in the match either, scoring in the second minute in Wave FC's 3-0 win over the Houston Dash.