Janusz Michallik says the coming summer is a pivotal one for Spurs after their home defeat to Brentford. (1:10)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around.

TOP STORY: Man Utd want Kane deal done quickly

Manchester United are preparing to step up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Guardian.

Unprepared to meet the €150 million valuation set by Napoli for Victor Osimhen, it's Kane, the 29-year-old England international, who is reported to be the club's priority option this summer. United are set to move quickly to sign him once the transfer window opens.

Kane is about to move into the final 12 months of his Spurs contract.

The Old Trafford hierarchy see Kane as a player who could instantly transform them into Premier League title contenders, with manager Erik ten Hag said to be "obsessed" with securing his signature. Eager to ensure that negotiations don't drag on through the summer, they want to begin talks swiftly with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Should they fail to reach an agreement to sign him, Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund has been identified as a potential alternative, though the Denmark international would be acquired as a player for the future.

LIVE BLOG

08.30 BST: Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips may need to find new clubs this summer if they are to stay in Gareth Southgate's England plans.

Though the pair were named in the Southgate's squad for next month's Euro 2024 games against Malta and North Macedonia, they have only played bit-part roles at club level for Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

Maguire is reported to be available for transfer, while City are being linked with other midfielders which could push Phillips further down the pecking order.

"Inevitably it's not a situation that can continue for ever," Southgate said. "It [Maguire's situation] is like Kalvin Phillips. They are important players for us and with Kalvin we haven't got many players who can play as that single pivot.

"Of course the longer that situation goes on the more concerning it is and we've got, in Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Tyrone Mings, players who are playing well without the same experiences of club European football or international football. But we've got to keep searching for competition in that area of the pitch."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount would prefer a move to Manchester United if he does not remain at Stamford Bridge, writes The Athletic. Contract talks have stalled with the 24-year-old, who will enter the final year of his deal in June. Despite recent links to Liverpool, the latest indicates that Mount would prefer to make the switch to Old Trafford rather than Anfield.

- Manchester City are keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, says Relevo. He has been attracting interest from a number of clubs with Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Newcastle United among the latest linked. However, it looks as though the Premier League champions have marked the 26-year-old as a reinforcement to Pep Guardiola's squad this summer.

- Defender Lucas Hernandez has paused contract talks with Bayern Munich, reports Sport1's Kerry Hau. The 27-year-old has received an offer from Paris Saint-Germain, and he would like time to consider it before committing his future. He will enter the final year of his deal next month, but while it was previously thought that an extension was likely, there is now uncertainty over his situation in Germany.

- Multiple Premier League clubs are tracking Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, reports Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have scouted the 24-year-old recently, but the Bundesliga side would only part ways with him if they received a significant transfer fee. He has made 32 appearances this season, continuing to play a key role for manager Xabi Alonso.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are keeping close tabs on River Plate attacking midfielder Claudio Echeverri, reports Ekrem Konur. Scouts from both clubs have been watching the 17-year-old, who is also on the radar of Real Madrid, Arsenal and AC Milan. Echeverri has been a standout performer for the Argentina youth national team, with whom he scored five goals while registering three assists in four matches at the South American Under-17 Championship.