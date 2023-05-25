Tottenham have suffered a major blow in their search for a new head coach with leading candidate Arne Slot confirming he wants to stay at Feyenoord.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Slot had emerged as a serious contender in Spurs' plans to replace Antonio Conte, who was sacked on March 27 after 16 months in charge.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources say Tottenham's attempts to prise Slot from Feyenoord have intensified in recent days, with Spurs also making an approach for general manager Dennis te Kloese to fill their vacant sporting director position following Fabio Paratici's resignation last month.

However, Te Kloese told ESPN Netherlands' morning show "Goedemorgen Eredivisie" on Sunday he had rejected an offer from Spurs and said Slot would do the same -- an expectation the 44-year-old has now met.

Speaking on Thursday, Slot indicated he is now likely to sign a new deal with Feyenoord.

"I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me," he said. "I am grateful for the appreciation that expresses this, but my wish is to stay at Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons.

"There are no transfer talks and there have not been any and yesterday's discussion was only about a possible extension: All talks with Feyenoord are only focused on that. I look forward to the new season at Feyenoord."

Slot has a buyout clause in his contract but it does not become active until 2024. One source told ESPN that Feyenoord would have been due compensation in the region of £6 million had Slot departed, a figure which would not have been prohibitive to Spurs.

However, Slot has effectively ruled himself out of the running, leaving Tottenham to return to their shortlist of alternatives which include former Spain coach Luis Enrique, Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Mainz's Bo Svensson has also been discussed internally but sources close to Tottenham have repeatedly insisted there are no plans to pursue a deal for former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann.