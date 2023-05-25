Wrexham's Racecourse Ground will be renamed the SToK Racecourse for next season in a deal that sees the world's oldest international stadium have a title sponsor for the first time.

The stadium, which has been home to Wrexham since 1864 and hosted Wales' first home international match in 1877, will be sponsored by SToK Cold Brew Coffee next season as the club rejoins the English Football League after a 15-year absence. A new 5,000-seat stand is also being built to raise the capacity at the stadium to 15,000.

"We're incredibly excited and a little over-caffeinated." Hollywood stars and club co-chairmen Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds said in a statement.

Wrexham has gained a global following since it was bought by Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney for $2.5 million in 2021.

The club also announced Betty Buzz -- a beverage brand founded and owned by Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively -- as the side's new training kit sponsor for next season.

Lively has attended games alongside her husband as Wrexham won the National League with a record total of 111 points, with Reynolds and McElhenney rewarding the team with a trip to Las Vegas.

The team is also touring America this summer, when it will play LA Galaxy II and Premier League teams Manchester United and Chelsea.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.