France's Delphine Cascarino will miss the World Cup after her club Lyon said on Thursday that she would be sidelined for "several months" after rupturing an anterior cruciate ligament.

Cascarino, who has made 56 appearances for France, ruptured her right ACL in a league win over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

- Women's World Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

"[Cascarino] underwent tests in midweek, which ... revealed a partial rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament," Lyon said in a statement. The French club added that the winger will need to undergo reconstructive surgery and will be out "for several months".

"Unfortunately, I won't be able to take part in the World Cup this summer with my team mates, whom I'll be supporting from here," Cascarino said on Instagram.

France, who are also without Marie-Antoinette Katoto, will be looking to win their maiden World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20.

They begin their campaign in Group F against Jamaica on July 23 before facing Brazil and Panama.

France are not the only team to be hit by major injuries ahead of the World Cup.

The U.S. women's national team, winners of the last two World Cups, will be without forwards Mallory Swanson and Catarina Macario due to knee injuries.

European champions England, meanwhile, will definitely be missing captain Leah Williamson and forward Fran Kirby while Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead is also unlikely to be fit after injuring her ACL last December.