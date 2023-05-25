Manchester United forward Antony was taken off on a stretcher after sustaining an injury during the first half of his team's 4-1 Premier League win over Chelsea on Thursday.
The Brazil international looked in distress as he left the field at Old Trafford in the 29th minute, with top-four seeking United going into half-time leading 2-0. The end result saw Erik ten Hag's side clinch a spot in the top four and a place in next season's Champions League.
Antony held his face as he was carried off, and United manager Ten Hag consoled him with a pat on the stomach before he was taken to the locker rooms.
It was not immediately clear what part of the body Antony hurt, but he was in pain after a challenge from Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah. Antony was replaced by Marcus Rashford, who was just returning to the team from an injury of his own.
The injury will be a concern for Ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester City next week. United are already without Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer for that match.
United, who signed Antony for $95 million from Ajax last summer, need a point from their final two games to secure Champions League qualification.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.