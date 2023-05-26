Javier Tebas tells ESPN that he is sorry for what he said about Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. on social media after the player was racially abused against Valencia. (1:04)

Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior will testify via videoconference before a Court of Instruction in Valencia where three individuals accused of racially abusing him in Sunday's LaLiga game at Valencia will also testify as part of the investigation.

Three fans between the ages of 18 and 21 were detained by police earlier this week in connection with the alleged racist episode that led to Sunday's league game between the sides at the Mestalla stadium paused in the second half as Vinícius reported opposition fans to the referee.

A court in Valencia on Friday opened an investigation into the alleged racist episode.

As a victim, Vinícius will testify via video conference at a date yet to be determined while the three individuals have also been ordered to testify.

The latest case of racist abuse suffered by the Brazil international in LaLiga has prompted widespread reaction from government officials in Spain and worldwide.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas, meanwhile, met on Friday with Brazil's ambassador in Spain, Orlando Leite Ribeiro, in Madrid and both expressed their commitment to fight racism.

"The Embassy of Brazil and LaLiga strongly condemn any racist manifestation and undertake to continue fighting against this scourge that affects sport and compromises the image of Spain, a welcoming country where athletes of all backgrounds, creeds and ethnicities can thrive," a LaLiga statement said.

Tebas said on Thursday that he would support clubs being hit with points deductions as punishment for racist episodes.

Valencia CF, meanwhile, have had their ban against the stand closure of the Mestalla stadium reduced to three games upon appeal.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) initially ordered Mestalla's south stand partially closed for five games after the incident but Valencia won an appeal on Friday and saw the ban reduced to three games and the fine also cut down from €45,000 to €27,000.