          PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after riding accident

          Sergio Rico joined PSG on a permanent basis in 2020. Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images
          • Reuters
          May 28, 2023, 08:48 AM ET

          Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a horse riding accident, the club said on Sunday.

          The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice goalkeeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.

          "Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.

          Spaniard Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the club.

          He previously enjoyed spells at Sevilla, Fulham and Mallorca. He has also been capped once for Spain in 2016.

          "Lots of strength and speedy recovery, @sergiorico25" Sevilla said in a message posted to Twitter.

          PSG clinched a record 11th French league title after drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday.