Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a horse riding accident, the club said on Sunday.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG's second-choice goalkeeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla's Virgen del Rocio hospital.

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico's accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family," PSG said in a statement.

Spaniard Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the club.

He previously enjoyed spells at Sevilla, Fulham and Mallorca. He has also been capped once for Spain in 2016.

"Lots of strength and speedy recovery, @sergiorico25" Sevilla said in a message posted to Twitter.

PSG clinched a record 11th French league title after drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday.