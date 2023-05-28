James Olley breaks down what could be the next steps for Leicester City after being relegated to Championship despite a win over West Ham. (1:28)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Newcastle ready to move on Foxes pair

Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes is keen on a move to Newcastle United if the Magpies push hard to sign him, according to Football Insider. Newcastle are also looking at his Foxes teammate James Maddison and Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

Barnes, 25, scored the opener in Leicester's 2-1 win over West Ham United on the final day of the campaign, although that didn't prove enough to keep them in the Premier League as Everton beat AFC Bournemouth.

It is suggested that Barnes wanted to leave the Foxes regardless of the league they would be in next term.

Barnes has two years left on his current deal and is hoping to join a club that can regularly compete in the Champions League following an impressive individual campaign, in which he scored 13 Premier League goals despite Leicester's struggles.

That makes him the club's top goal-scorer this term, but Leicester are willing to let him leave if their demands of £40 million are met, as the club looks to raise funds for the summer transfer window.

Maddison is also likely to leave the King Power Stadium following the Foxes' relegation, while Mount's future has been widely discussed as the 24-year-old enters the final year of his Chelsea contract.

PAPER GOSSIP

- West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca wants to return to Italy with his preference being to join Juventus, according to Calciomercato. The Bianconeri have been monitoring the 24-year-old and it is felt that now could be the perfect time to make a move.

- Marseille forward Alexis Sanchez is a summer option for Lyon, claims Ekrem Konur, who adds, however, that the 34-year-old is not a priority. The Chile international has recorded 14 goals and three assists in 34 Ligue 1 matches this season.

- Toulouse midfielder Stijn Spierings is in advanced negotiations to join PSV Eindhoven as a free agent, according to Foot Mercato. His fellow Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen is very close to joining Ajax Amsterdam, while their teammate Rafael Ratao has received an offer from Al Wahda in the UAE.

- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's future at Lazio is uncertain, according to Calciomercato. The 28-year-old was previously rated at around €100m but manager Maurizio Sarri could now be willing to let the midfielder leave for far less. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have all been earmarked as potential suitors