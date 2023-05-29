Julien Laurens explains why Lionel Messi returned from his PSG suspension early and what it means for his status with the club next season. (1:57)

Lionel Messi has been named in Argentina's squad for their upcoming international friendlies in Asia.

The 2022 World Cup winners take on Australia in Beijing on June 15 before facing Indonesia in Jakarta four days later.

Messi, who scored in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Strasbourg to help Paris Saint-Germain clinch the Ligue 1 title, is one of 27 players named by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

The Argentina captain goes into the Asia tour having yet to announce a decision about his next club. Messi, 35, becomes a free agent this summer after not signing a contract extension with PSG, the club he joined two years ago from Barcelona.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was not given permission by his club to play at the Under-20 World Cup, is also in the Argentina squad.

Garnacho, 18, is yet to make his senior international debut after missing the March friendlies because of injury.

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez is also included, although the forward will first attempt to become the only footballer in history to win the World Cup and a European treble in the same season.

Alvarez, 23, has scored 17 goals and set up five more for Premier League champions City in his first season in Europe.

Lionel Messi led eventual winners Argentina past Australia in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images

Five players from Argentina's World Cup winning side are not involved, including attacking pair Lautaro Martinez and Paulo Dybala.

Martinez is expected to start for Inter Milan in the Champions League final against City on June 10 and will then undergo treatment to resolve a foot problem that has bothered him all season.

Roma forward Dybala has struggled with an ankle injury since April and is doubtful for Wednesday's Europa League final against Sevilla.

Uncapped PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez has been named in the squad.