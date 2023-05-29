James Olley breaks down what could be the next steps for Leicester City after being relegated to Championship despite a win over West Ham. (1:28)

The summer transfer window may not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: PSG eye Arsenal's Odegaard

Paris Saint-Germain are showing an interest in signing Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard, according to the Daily Mail.

The 24-year-old has been widely regarded as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, notably recording 15 goals and eight assists as Arsenal mounted their first title challenge in over a decade.

PSG have taken note of the Norway international's impressive displays and could even make a surprise move this summer.

Persuading the Gunners captain to leave could be a difficult task, though, as he is a key part of Mikel Arteta's plans at the Emirates Stadium and enjoys life in London.

Arsenal will reportedly have £180 million in transfer funds, plus anything earned from outgoing players for the summer. Those include Granit Xhaka, who is expected to join Bayer Leverkusen while Kieran Tierney is wanted by Newcastle United. Other players who could leave Arsenal are Thomas Partey and Rob Holding.

Along with Odegaard, PSG are looking at Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, likely facing competition from Chelsea and Aston Villa. PSG's current offer is to activate the 22-year-old Uruguayan's £53m release clause but to do so in stages.

PSG might find it hard to get Martin Odegaard to leave Arsenal. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Real Madrid are looking at Alphonso Davies with the left-back's Bayern Munich future currently uncertain, reports AS. Although a move this summer is unlikely, Madrid could try to sign the Canada international in 2024, when he would have one year left on his contract. Manchester City are also keeping an interest in the 22-year-old.

- Lionel Messi wants to make a decision on his future in the coming days as the 35-year-old prepares to leave PSG as a free agent, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that this doesn't necessarily mean his next move will be announced in that time. Marca suggests that the forward will join Al-Hilal, who are offering a two-year deal worth over €300m per season.

- Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has spoken with West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice about a move to Germany, according to Sky Sports Deutschland, who add that Bayern have an offer just short of €100m amid competition from Arsenal. In another report from Sky Sports Deutschland, it is stated that Bayern are looking at signing Borussia Dortmund left-back Raphael Guerreiro as a free agent, although a final decision will be made after a new sporting director is hired.

- Manchester City are ready to permanently offload Joao Cancelo after Bayern Munich declined the €70m option to sign the full-back after his loan, reports Fabrizio Romano. Arsenal have been linked with the 29-year-old, while Barcelona have held a genuine interest since January.

- AS reports that Real Madrid are considering Espanyol's Joselu as a reserve striker behind Karim Benzema. With Mariano Diaz expected to leave Madrid, the club are considering a frontman before moving for Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland in 2024. At age 33, Joselu has a gross salary of €3m per season and a relegation clause in his Espanyol contract.