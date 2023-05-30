Karim Benzema has scored 30 goals in 42 matches for Real Madrid this season. Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Karim Benzema is mulling his Real Madrid future after receiving a lucrative offer over a move to Saudi Arabia, a source has told ESPN.

Benzema, 35, was offered a two-year contract worth €400 million in January, the source said, the same deal as Cristiano Ronaldo who joined Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner reportedly reached an agreement with Madrid earlier this month to renew his contract for another year. However, the situation has changed in recent weeks and the forward is considering the Saudi offer.

Madrid suffered a disappointing 2022-23 season after failing to compete with Barcelona for the LaLiga title and exiting the Champions League with a heavy defeat to Manchester City in the semifinals.

Benzema has suffered with numerous fitness issues this season and was sidelined for the 2022 World Cup, in which France finished runners-up.

A source told ESPN that Benzema wants to stay at the Bernabeu where he has spent the last eleven years but there is a possibility of him joining his former Madrid teammate Ronaldo in Riyadh.

The Saudi Pro League is also trying to attract other stars such as Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.