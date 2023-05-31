Julien Laurens plays down the prospect of Neymar making a dramatic switch from PSG to Manchester United. (0:48)

Harry Maguire will hold talks with Erik ten Hag to discuss his Manchester United future after the end of the season, sources have told ESPN.

Maguire has endured a frustrating campaign at Old Trafford, making just 16 starts in all competitions and only eight in the Premier League.

After falling behind Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane in the pecking order at centre-back, Maguire is set to evaluate his options before making a decision about where to play next season.

Sources have told ESPN that United are willing to listen to offers for the 30-year-old and anticipate interest from West Ham United, who made an enquiry about his availability during the January transfer window.

Ten Hag, according to sources, is open to keeping Maguire as part of his squad but understands the England defender might seek a move away to find more regular games.

Maguire has been named in the England squad for fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia in June, but when asked about his lack of game time at United, manager Gareth Southgate said pointedly that "it's not a situation that can continue forever."

Harry Maguire speaking to Erik ten Hag during Manchester United's win against Aston Villa. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Maguire has a contract at Old Trafford until 2025 plus the option of another year, and United will be looking for a sizable fee for a player signed for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019.

Sources have told ESPN that even if Maguire departs, signing another defender this summer is not high on United's list of priorities.

Ten Hag has a long-standing interest in Ajax's Jurrien Timber, who can play at right-back and centre-back, but feels that other areas of the squad are in need of strengthening first.

As well as Martinez and Varane, he also has Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw has filled in well at centre-back when Martinez has been unavailable.

Eric Bailly is set to leave after spending last season on loan at Marseille, and Axel Tuanzebe will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires on June 30.