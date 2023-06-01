Sebastian Salazar breaks down what he thinks new sporting director Matt Crocker is doing with the USMNT's head coaching search. (1:04)

Does USMNT still have its eyes on Jesse Marsch for head coach? (1:04)

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Folarin Balogun headline the 24-player roster that will prepare for the final four of the Concacaf Nations League.

The roster marks the first under interim manager B.J. Callaghan, who was appointed earlier this week after predecessor Anthony Hudson departed to take up a managerial post with an unidentified club in the Middle East.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is injured and did not make the squad. Adams was listed on the preliminary roster last month despite undergoing hamstring surgery in March, ruling him out for the rest of the Premier League season.

The players will begin reporting to Los Angeles on June 4 for training camp.

The 23-player final roster is not official until submitted to Concacaf, which is required no later than June 5.

The U.S. is set to square off against rivals Mexico on June 15.

"In addition to having big-game experience and top-level talent, what's great about this group overall is the familiarity and understanding that's been built together these last four years about our style and our culture," Callaghan said. "We're excited to integrate some of the newer faces as we set out to achieve our first goal of the summer in defending the Concacaf Nations League title."

Balogun will be taking part in his first U.S. camp since filing a one-time change of association with FIFA to represent the U.S.

He is coming off a stellar season while on loan with Stade Reims where he scored 21 goals in all competitions. He is expected to make his debut against El Tri.

Other uncapped players are the goalkeeping duo of Inter Miami's Drake Callender and Maccabi Haifa's Josh Cohen.

There is considerable experience as well, with a total of 13 players took part 2022 FIFA World Cup, including eight players who started all four matches in Qatar.

Pulisic is the most capped player with 54.

Overall, the training camp roster's average age will be 24 years, 216 days as of the first day of training on June 4. The squad averages 17 caps overall and 11 in official competition.

Among those sidelined due to injuries are Adams, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, West Bromwich forward Daryl Dike, Luton Town goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, Fulham defender Tim Ream, Norwich City forward Josh Sargent, Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Rangers attacker Malik Tillman.

The absence of both Horvath and Steffen practically assures that, barring injury, Arsenal's Matt Turner will be starting in goal.

A source told ESPN that Steffen had arthroscopic knee surgery to repair meniscus damage he suffered early last season and had to manage all year.

The source said he will be out 3-4 months, which will likely postpones decision on a loan destination. Steffen is under contract with Man City for two more years and will rehab with them in meantime.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (4): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Josh Cohen (Maccabi Haifa/ISR; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC/CAN; 12/0), Matt Turner (Arsenal/ENG; 26/0)

DEFENDERS (7): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan/ITA; 24/2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 8/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG; 34/2), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 21/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 4/0), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City/ENG; 1/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 39/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 14/0), Weston McKennie (Leeds United/ENG; 43/11), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP; 25/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 18/4), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez/MEX; 2/0),

FORWARDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United/ENG; 30/7), Folarin Balogun (Stade Reims/FRA; 0/0), Taylor Booth (Utrecht/NED; 2/0), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen/NED; 14/6), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG; 58/23), Tim Weah (Lille/FRA; 29/4), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 3/1)