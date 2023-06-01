Anderson Duarte's strike from the edge of the penalty area put Uruguay through to the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals with a 1-0 win against Gambia on Thursday.

Uruguay plays the United States, which beat New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday, in the last eight on Sunday at the tournament hosted by Argentina.

Both teams lost players to red cards in the hard-fought match in Santiago del Estero. Mansour Mbye's ejection left Gambia a man down from the 17th minute, while Uruguay's Luciano Rodriguez was sent off shortly before the break.

Uruguay wasted several opportunities to double its lead against a tired Gambian team that had few chances to equalize after Duarte scored in the 65th with a low left-footed shot into the corner.

The winner of Uruguay vs. U.S. will play Brazil or Israel in the semifinals.