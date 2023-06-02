Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas wants to make up for last season's "traumatic" final loss to Lyon when her team takes on Wolfsburg in Saturday's UEFA Women's Champions League final.

Barca are playing in their third straight European Final and fourth overall, looking for their second title since lifting the trophy in 2021.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas scored in last season's final in Turin, a 3-1 Barca defeat to Lyon.

"It was our worst game of the season," Putellas said on Friday. "It was traumatic because we worked a lot to win the Champions League in Turin. It's an added reason to go all out tomorrow and bring the trophy to Barcelona. It's going to be tough. Wolfsburg are one of the best teams in Europe. We have to touch perfection and the pressure is always there."

Putellas, who tore her ACL while on international duty with Spain last summer, made her long-awaited return on April 30 but has yet to start for Barca this season.

"I'm 100 percent fit and eager to help the team," she said. "But it will be the coach to decide if I get minutes."

Putellas and Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen both scored in their 4-0 triumph over Chelsea in the 2021 final.

Graham Hansen is looking forward to the title game in Eindhoven but regrets that it will coincide with the men's English FA Cup between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Both games kick off at 4 p.m. CEST.

"I'm not the one that has chosen the schedule but it's a pity to have to compete with an FA Cup final," the Norway international said. "It [Philips Stadion] is a fantastic stadium and tomorrow it will be sold out. It's going to be a fantastic atmosphere."

Saturday's game will see Graham Hansen face her former team Wolfsburg.

"For me it's special", she said. "I was there for five years. All I want is to win tomorrow. They are a big team, with a lot of qualify. If we win tomorrow, it will be a good sign that we are a strong team."