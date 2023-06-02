The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea open to Havertz talks with Madrid

Chelsea are open to moving on forward Kai Havertz this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid are reported to hold "concrete interest" in the 23-year-old, with manager Carlo Ancelotti viewing him as a potential transfer option, and it looks as though the Blues would be prepared to discuss the potential of him leaving Stamford Bridge.

While they wouldn't be open to any deal involving a loan, they would allow the Germany international to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu should Los Blancos be able to propose a transfer fee that meets their valuation.

He played regularly for Chelsea last season, making 47 appearances across all competitions, but having scored just nine goals, new manager Mauricio Pochettino could be looking for a more clinical No. 9 to lead his forward line next season.

Havertz arrived in west London from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £75 million in 2020.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Adam Brown)

- Bayern Munich are preparing to make an offer for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, writes Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga champions are reported to have held talks in London over a potential move for the 24-year-old, and the latest indicates that confidence is beginning to grow among the Allianz Arena hierarchy, who are looking to challenge Arsenal for his signature.

- Barcelona are keeping tabs on Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, but he isn't their priority option, reports Sport. The 22-year-old's representative Jorge Mendes is reported to have been keeping the Blaugrana updated over interest in his signature, but while the LaLiga champions would be the preferred destination, manager Xavi Hernandez is currently focusing his attention on Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Wolves' Ruben Neves.

- Internazionale and Benfica have shown interest in Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba, according to Marca. The 34-year-old is set to become a free agent when his contract expires later this month, and with Atletico Madrid recently pulling out of negotiations for his signature, it looks as though he could be about to leave LaLiga. He is also said to have told his representatives not to begin official talks with any other club before he leaves the Spotify Camp Nou.

- Winger Leroy Sane is planning to remain at Bayern Munich this summer, writes Sport1. The 27-year-old is reported to have a positive relationship with manager Thomas Tuchel, while members of the club's hierarchy are also keen on keeping him as part of the squad for the next campaign. Sane contributed eight goals and seven assists in 32 league appearances last season.

- On-loan Napoli midfielder Tanguy Ndombele wants to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur next season, reports Foot Mercato. The Serie A champions have an option in the loan deal that would allow them to sign him for €30m, but it is said that he has informed the club of his wish to return to the Premier League. Ndombele made eight starts for Napoli in helping them win the title, with his other 22 appearances coming from the bench.