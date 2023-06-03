Pep Guardiola says he remains hopeful Ilkay Gundogan will extend his stay at Manchester City after his man-of-the match performance in the FA Cup final.

Gundogan scored twice against Manchester United at Wembley, the first after just 12 seconds, to earn City a 2-1 win.

- Dawson: City outclass United to take another step toward treble

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The midfielder's contract at the Etihad Stadium is set to expire in the summer but Guardiola wants him to stay.

"He knows what I think," said Guardiola.

"Maybe some of you know it, we are neighbours, we live on the same floor so for many years he is a close friend of mine.

"He plays exceptional. Hopefully we can finish in a good way. [Director of football] Txiki [Begiristain] is working [on the contract]. The season he has done is exceptional."

After lifting the FA Cup, City are just 90 minutes from completing the treble.

If they beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday they will emulate a feat only achieved once before in English football -- by United in 1999 -- and Guardiola has reminded his players that they may never get a better chance to write themselves into the record books.

"One more to go, they feel we are in a position we will probably never be in again," said Guardiola.

"Now two days off and then we have three or four training sessions, prepare for Milan, three days to watch it and go there to try.

"We have to win the Champions League to be recognised how the team deserves to be. It has been amazing been fun but we have to win it."