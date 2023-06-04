Alex Kirkland explains the financial hurdles Barcelona will have to clear to tempt Lionel Messi back to the club. (1:12)

TOP STORY: Chelsea want to swap Mendy for Inter's Onana

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has made signing a new goalkeeper one of his top priorities, and Foot Mercato reports that the Blues will step up their interest in Internazionale's Andre Onana.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga have failed to make the position their own, with both enjoying a period as first-choice this season. But neither has convinced Pochettino they are consistent enough to be his long-term keeper.

Onana, who joined Inter on a free transfer from Ajax last summer when his contract expired, has helped the Serie A club to win the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup, and will line up against Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The report says that Chelsea are prepared to offer Mendy, plus some cash, in order to sign 27-year-old Cameroon international Onana.

Manchester United have also been linked with Onana, but the Red Devils now appear to be in pole position to sign Diogo Costa from FC Porto.

Andre Onana could be playing in the Premier League for Chelsea next season. NicolaCampo/LightRocket via Getty Images

11.43 BST: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club are still hopeful of persuading Ilkay Gundogan to stay after the player's goal-scoring heroics in the FA Cup final.

Gundogan scored both goals as City beat Manchester United 2-1 to complete the second part of their treble bid, with Inter Milan up next in the Champions League on Saturday.

- Dawson: City outclass United to lift FA Cup

- The VAR Review: Grealish handball, Casemiro red card

But the Germany international is out of contract at the end of the month, and is wanted by AC Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"He knows what I think," Guardiola said. "Maybe some of you know it. We are neighbours, we live in the same floor so for many years so he is a close friend of mine. Txiki [director of football] is working. He plays exceptional. Hopefully we can finish in a good way."

The player himself would not be drawn on his future

To be honest, I don't need these days to feel appreciated and special in this club," he told the BBC. "That's why I've been here seven years, with the up and downs we've had so far. Nothing is decided yet."

11.00 BST: Huge news! Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid when his contract expires this month, the club announced on Sunday, and he is now expected to sign for Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Benzema, 35, has spent 14 seasons at the Bernabeu, becoming the club's second-highest goal scorer and winning five Champions Leagues, four LaLiga titles and the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

On Saturday, the club announced that Eden Hazard would depart after reaching an agreement to rescind his contract a year early, while Mariano Diaz also will not be offered fresh terms when his deal expires this month.

10.14 BST: Chelsea are closing in on the signing of highly rated Sporting CP defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, sources have told ESPN.

Both the London side and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have offered to trigger the Uruguay international's release clause of €60m. However, unlike the Parisians, Chelsea are adding solidarity payments and various bonuses which makes their proposition more attractive, sources said.

Sporting are even encouraging and pushing Ugarte to choose Chelsea ahead of PSG, who are still hoping to convince him, sources added. The 22-year-old has not yet agreed to anything but a full agreement with Chelsea is now close.

09.30 BST: Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are preparing to announce the arrival of striker Lionel Messi from Paris Saint Germain on Tuesday 6 June, according to Sport.

Messi, 35, was booed in PSG's surprise 3-2 home defeat against Clermont Foot on Saturday, after the club had confirmed that the Argentine would be playing his last game.

Al Hilal are one of several clubs interested in landing the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, with Inter Miami and Barcelona also keen on Messi's signature.

However, Barca don't appear to be in a position to offer their former talisman a tangible offer, while Inter Miami are in a state of flux following the sacking of head coach Phil Neville.

Al Hilal, meanwhile, are reportedly set to make Messi the highest-paid player in the world with a deal that could be worth double Cristiano Ronaldo's €200m-a-season deal with Al Nassr.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, according to Football Insider. Tottenham Hotspur have also expressed their interest in the 26-year-old England international, but uncertainty over the club's managerial and recruitment has seen the Magpies become better placed to agree a deal with the Foxes' star. Eddie Howe and his team are close to a breakthrough in negotiations with Maddison.

- Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder Xavi Simons, according to Mundo Deportivo. Simons, 20, who left PSG to join the Dutch side in 2022, appears happy playing in the Eredivisie and is contracted until 2027. However, while PSV are reluctant to let their star player leave, a fee of around €50m could tempt them into a deal.