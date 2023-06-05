Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens think Manchester United have more pressing concerns that those Mason Mount would solve. (0:43)

Manchester United are pushing ahead with a bid to sign Mason Mount despite ongoing uncertainty over the club's ownership, sources told ESPN.

The board, including co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer, have given the green light to pursue Mount, who is set to leave Chelsea this summer.

United believe they can win the race for the England midfielder's signature, sources have told ESPN, although initial enquiries have prompted concerns about Chelsea's valuation.

Mount has a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and negotiations over a new deal have stalled.

There is optimism that a deal for the 24-year-old can be done but sources have told ESPN that manager Erik ten Hag is growing concerned about the rest of his summer transfer plans, in part because he remains in the dark about how much money is available for new players.

The Glazers are considering takeover offers from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, while Ten Hag, according to sources, has had little information about how the sale process is progressing.

Sources have told ESPN that both Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim have senior management teams in place if their offers are accepted but any transition is likely to take time. The next step would be for Raine Group, the merchant bank working on behalf of the Glazers, to name a preferred bidder.

Ten Hag's priority this summer is to sign an established striker -- ideally Harry Kane -- but he is prepared to move on from the Tottenham forward if talks do not progress relatively quickly.

As well as a midfielder and at least one striker, Ten Hag would also like a new goalkeeper to compete for the No. 1 spot with David De Gea, who is set to sign a new contract, but there are question marks about what funds will be available.

Meanwhile, Fred has said he will talk to Tan Hag before deciding on his future. The Brazilian midfielder has a year left on his contract but has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the arrivals of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last summer.

Sources have told ESPN that United are open to offers for Fred, along with Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Anthony Elanga, Eric Bailly and Alex Telles.

"Of course I always want to be playing, to be helping my team," Fred said after the FA Cup final defeat to City.

"I still don't know [about the future], I have to talk with my family. I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it's holiday time and a good opportunity to rest. I'll talk to my staff, to the club and see what's everyone's decision."

"I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he's the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out.

"I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we'll see. But I've always been and still am very happy at Manchester United."