Neymar could the latest big-money signing to join Chelsea since the Todd Boehly regime began in west London. Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Chelsea prepare talks for PSG's Neymar

Chelsea have approached Paris Saint-Germain regarding a possible deal for winger Neymar, according to Le10 Sport.

The 31-year-old notched 18 goals and 17 assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, but injuries and the club's desire to offload several high-profile names, could see PSG part ways with the Brazil international.

PSG have identified Bernardo Silva as a priority signing, ahead of next season, with the potential departure of Neymar allowing for funds to secure the services of the Manchester City player.

The report suggests the club will seek a "good" price for Neymar's transfer, who signed for a world-record fee of €222 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2017.

Chelsea suffered a disappointing campaign, finishing 12th in the Premier League, and new manager Mauricio Pochettino is eyeing up several high-profile names ahead of next season. Pochettino is no stranger to Neymar, having managed the winger during his stint as PSG manager during the 2021-22 season.

Since the arrival of Todd Boehly as the club's co-owner last summer, Chelsea have spent over €600m. But with the likes of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz linked with moves, there could be room to sign Neymar.

LIVE BLOG

09.40 BST: Angel Di Maria has bade farewell to Juventus after one season in Turin.

Di Maria, 35, scored eight goals in 40 appearances for the Bianconeri. But the former Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Man United winger leaves as a free agent after not renewing his contract.

A World Cup winner with Argentina, Di Maria wrote on social media: "I have reached the end of a difficult and complicated stage. I'm leaving with the peace of mind of someone who gave everything to help the club continue to win titles, but it wasn't possible. I leave with the bitter taste of not succeeding, but with the happiness of bringing with me many friends of this wonderful locker room of which I was a part."

09.03 BST: Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez is Juventus' preferred choice to strengthen their right-back position, according to Sky Italia.

Vazquez, 31, has one year left on his contract and recently completed his eighth season at Madrid, where he scored four goals in 30 appearances. But he is considering his options.

Juve have already contacted Vazquez to express their interest in signing him this summer.

08.30 BST: Karim Benzema's surprise exit from Real Madrid, headed for Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad on a free transfer, could well create a ripple effect as several elite teams are looking for strikers.

What might Madrid do, and what will it mean for everyone else? Ryan O'Hanlon assesses what could happen in soccer's summer transfer window.

play 1:34 Kirkland: Real Madrid have to act fast to replace Benzema Alex Kirkland reacts to Real Madrid's confirmation of Karim Benzema's departure from the club this summer.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Aston Villa have been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, reports Football Insider. The 23-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan at Chelsea, but the club have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign the Portugal international permanently. That leaves Felix in an uncertain position, with Atleti keen to offload the forward after a falling out with manager Diego Simeone. Villa are said to be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, as manager Unai Emery looks to add to his squad as he tries to balance domestic competition with the Europa Conference League.

- Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, per the Daily Mail. Newly appointed Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be an admirer of the England international, who will be allowed to depart Old Trafford this summer. The north London outfit are keen to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season, and while Maguire is not desperate to leave United, the 30-year-old is open to a move in a bid to secure first-team action.

- PSG are set to battle it out with Premier League clubs to secure the services of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to Rudy Galetti. The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the month, with the France international not signing an extension with Juventus. PSG have identified midfield as an area that needs improvement, having also been linked with Sporting CP's Manuel Ugarte. Other clubs interested in Rabiot include Manchester United, who tried to sign the player last summer but a deal could not be agreed.

- Brighton are preparing a new £40m offer for defender Levi Colwill after having their £30m approach rebuffed by Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano. The England youth international spent last season on loan with the Seagulls, where the 20-year-old impressed, helping them secure Europa League qualification. Romano suggests that Chelsea have no plans to part ways with Colwill, and view the youngster as integral to their long-term project.

- Saudi emissaries will present an official proposal to midfielder N'Golo Kante worth up to €100m, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 32-year-old is out of contract with Chelsea at the end of the month, and while the France international would prefer to stay in west London, talks over a new deal have long stalled. Romano reveals that both Al Ittihad and Al Nassr are interested in securing the services of Kante, where he'll join the league's other big name stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.