N'Golo Kante signed for Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016, winning the Premier League title with his new club in his first season in west London. Robin Jones/Getty Images

French World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has agreed to join Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad when his Chelsea contract expires this summer, the club announced on Tuesday.

Kante, whose Chelsea deal officially expires June 30, will join Karim Benzema at the Jeddah-based club and becomes the latest big name to move to Saudi Arabia following Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al Nassr in January.

Best players in the best team 👊🤩#WelcomeBox2Box



pic.twitter.com/urejQwiZo9 — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 20, 2023

The 32-year-old will sign a three-year contract that will see him paid around €86 million ($109.78 million) per year, according to reports.

ESPN reported in February that Kante was close to signing a new contract with Chelsea, but no deal was finalised and the midfielder has now decided to end his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

After playing a key role in Leicester City's shock Premier League title win in 2016, Kante moved to west London, where he became the first player since Eric Cantona in 1993 to win back-to-back English top-flight titles with two different teams.

Further success followed when lifting the FA Cup in 2018 and winning the Europa League the following year before landing the Champions League crown in 2021. But injuries limited him to just nine appearances in all competitions during a turbulent last season for Chelsea.

Despite spending more than £600m on new signings since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the club last May, Chelsea finished a lowly 12th in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel and replacement Graham Potter were both dismissed as managers during the campaign before the season ended with Frank Lampard in interim charge.

Following the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager last month, it is set to be another summer of upheaval at Chelsea with several players -- including Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount -- looking likely to depart.