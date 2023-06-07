Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens think Manchester United have more pressing concerns that those Mason Mount would solve. (0:43)

Sheikh Jassim made a fifth bid to buy Manchester United and told the Glazer family he wants an answer by Friday, sources told ESPN.

The Qatari businessman lodged the improved bid with Raine Group, the U.S. bank working on behalf of the Glazers, earlier this week.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sources told ESPN it will be his last offer and it will not be a part of the process beyond Friday. It gives Raine and the Glazers three days to make a decision.

Sources said that Sheikh Jassim has become increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress after the Glazers announced in November 2022 that they would consider "strategic alternatives" including investment or a full sale.

Sheikh Jassim's consortium are keen to complete the takeover of Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window. Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Qatari consortium, headed by Sheikh Jassim, made its first offer in February but now wants a quick resolution because it is keen to take control at Old Trafford before the start of the summer transfer window on June 14.

The Glazers also have an offer from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, chairman of chemical company INEOS. Sheikh Jassim wants to buy 100% of United while Ratcliffe has lodged an offer that would see him hold 51% of the shares while allowing co-chairmen Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer to keep a stake.

A number of U.S.-based investment firms have also made offers to purchase a minority stake which would help the Glazers raise funds to redevelop Old Trafford.

Sources have told ESPN that the Glazers have signed off United's pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, but manager Erik ten Hag is growing increasingly concerned about the impact the takeover could have on the rest of his transfer plans.

Ten Hag, who also wants at least one striker and a goalkeeper, remains in the dark about the size of the summer budget and has been concerned at the lack of information passed down from the board.