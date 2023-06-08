James Olley breaks down the Harry Maguire pursuit between Tottenham and West Ham, and wonders if he would fight to stay in Manchester United or start fresh. (1:41)

The summer transfer window might not be open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Plenty of big suitors for Bayern's Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is attracting interest from other top clubs in Europe, according to Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg.

Barcelona, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Manchester United are reported to be keen on acquiring the 27-year-old, who could now be set to leave the Allianz Arena.

Despite holding talks earlier this season over a potential new contract, the Bundesliga champions stance looks to have changed. Pavard has one year left on his current deal and Bayern would now be willing to move him on for a fee between €30-40 million this summer.

Pavard made 42 appearances for Bayern in the recent campaign, and he has continued to attract attention from clubs with his versatility that has seen him impress when deployed at both centre-back and right-back, maintaining form that he has also managed to replicate at international level with France.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Al Ahli are interested in signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, reports CBS. The Saudi Pro League side's club president Waleed Muaath is reported to have been in London this week to discuss signing the 32-year-old winger, who has been a key feature in Pep Guardiola's team, contributing to 27 goals in 47 matches. Al Ahli have also been linked with Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

- Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are interested in signing Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, according to Talksport. The 28-year-old is reported to have informed close friends that he is looking to leave the Etihad Stadium to go in search of a new challenge this summer, but is first focusing on the Champions League final with Internazionale on Saturday. The Blaugrana were previously interested in Silva last summer, but were unable to agree on a fee with the Premier League champions.

- Lazio and AS Roma are battling for the signature of Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, reports Calciomercato. The 28-year-old enjoyed a bright campaign in Serie A last season, where he contributed to 19 goals in 26 league matches, and the Neroverdi are braced to receive offers for him from domestic rivals, with AC Milan also keeping tabs on the situation.

- Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek remains on the radar of AC Milan, writes Football Insider. Talks are continuing between both clubs over a deal for the 27-year-old, but it is reported that the Rossoneri are aware of interest emerging from the Premier League. He has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge, and he could be moved on as the Blues look to offload a number of players this summer.

- Liverpool are only prepared to listen to loan offers if attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho is to leave the club this summer, reports the Athletic. Bundesliga side RB Leipzig saw a £10m approach rejected for the 20-year-old, with the Anfield hierarchy maintaining their stance that he isn't available to be moved on permanently.