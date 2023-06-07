PRAGUE -- West Ham United manager David Moyes said winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday stands as the best moment in his career.

The east London club clinched their first trophy in 46 years -- and first European title in 58 years -- in a dramatic 2-1 win over Fiorentina thanks to a 90th minute goal from Jarrod Bowen.

In the end Moyes, who turned 60 this year and coached in over 1,000 matches during his 25 years in management, was able to lift the first major trophy of his career. The Scot said it was the crowning moment in his career despite previous notable triumphs -- helping Everton qualify for the Champions League in 2005 and later succeeding the great Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United in 2013.

"I would have to say so. The moments you get to celebrate with your family and win in the last minute of the game, it doesn't happen often," Moyes said. "It can go against you, but tonight is a brilliant feeling.

"If somebody had said three years ago when I took the job that you'd avoid relegation and finish in Europe and I've said you were mad.

"This competition has been great for us, the players have been remarkable."

David Moyes celebrates with the trophy after West Ham's win in the Europa Conference League final. Getty Images

Moyes was able to share a moment with his 87-year-old father David Sr. after the match in which he place his medal around his neck.

"I thought he was the first one who should get the medal round his neck," Moyes then told a news conference. "He's had a lot of moments over the years and not had that moment, so I hope he's enjoyed it."

Moyes previously coached West Ham in the 2017-18 season, helping to save them from relegation, but left at the end of that season when his contract was not renewed.

He then returned in December 2019 and again helped guide the club clear of relegation. Since then, he has helped the club qualify for the Europa League and last season go on a run to the semifinals before losing to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Wednesday's triumph means West Ham qualify for next season's Europa League and will play European football for a third consecutive season.

"These sorts of moments as managers don't come around often. This is a great moment for us," Moyes told BT Sport. "It is a brilliant club in the East End of London that does wonderful work in the community. It is a great family club. It is getting better and stronger. This is another step on the road of continued progress.

"We have gone unbeaten in Europe, which is incredible. We only lost last year in a semifinal, two incredible years and we get another one now."