TOP STORY: PSG keen on Man City's Gundogan

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer, according to L'Equipe.

The 32-year-old is in the final weeks of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, and he is set to decide on his future after the Champions League final on Saturday.

Although PSG believe Barcelona are leading the race to sign him as a free transfer, they are hopeful that the potential hiring of head coach Julian Nagelsmann -- who ESPN sources revealed held talks with PSG earlier this week -- could tilt the pendulum in their favour.

Gundogan has also been on the radar of Arsenal, though City remain keen on extending his deal.

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has suitors at PSG and Barcelona. Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar Via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City have reached an agreement over personal terms with Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 29-year-old Croatia international is interested in joining the Premier League champions, who will begin talks over a transfer fee with the Blues after the Champions League final on Saturday. It is reported that Chelsea are willing to move Kovacic on, as they look to trim their first-team squad this summer.

- Arsenal are set to launch an approach for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice, The Telegraph reports. The Gunners had been waiting for David Moyes' side to finish their season after Wednesday's Europa Conference League final that saw them secure a 2-1 win over Fiorentina. Despite interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, it is Mikel Arteta's side who are reported to be leading the race for Rice's signature. The Hammers are said to be looking for a fee in the region of £92 million to part ways with him.

- Barcelona fear falling behind in the race for Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva, writes Sport. While the Blaugrana are keen on the 28-year-old, it is reported that they are able to make a move for him only if they offload a number of players this summer, while there are also concerns over whether they would be able to match the level of salary that PSG are willing to offer.

- Talks will take place this week between AS Roma and winger Stephan El Shaarawy over a new contract, Gazzetta dello Sport reveals. The 30-year-old's deal will expire on June 30, but it is reported that he is keen to stay at the Stadio Olimpico, and he would be willing to accept a salary reduction to help reach an agreement. He made 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

- West Ham are leading the race to sign Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, The Telegraph says. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also reported to be interested in landing the 25-year-old, but the Hammers securing Europa League football for next season on Wednesday sees them as frontrunners for his signature.