Italy will face Uruguay in the final of the 2023 Under-20 World Cup on Sunday after both teams won their semifinal matchups on Thursday in Buenos Aires.

Uruguay beat surprise last-four side Israel 1-0 earlier in the day before Simone Pafundi scored a spectacular free kick to hand Italy a late 2-1 win over South Korea.

Anderson Duarte scored the only goal of the match for Uruguay in La Plata from close range in the 61st minute from with one of the few opportunities either team had during the match.

Israel goalkeeper Tomer Zarfati deflected a shot by Alan Matturro and it hit his left post, but Duarte was quicker than the Israeli defenders to put the ball in the back of the net.

After the goal, Israel had few opportunities to equalize in the remaining 30 minutes.

Uruguay also reached tournament final in 1997 and 2013. The Celeste lost those to Argentina and France, respectively.

Israel, which is playing in the competition for the first time, will play the third-place match Sunday against South Korea.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.