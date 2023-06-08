Sebastian Salazar dissects the details of Lionel Messi's contract that has brought him to MLS and Inter Miami. (1:04)

Luis Suarez will not be joining his friend and former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami, the Uruguayan striker said Thursday.

In a stunning announcement Wednesday, Messi revealed his intention to join the MLS club following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30.

Speculation immediately followed that Miami could look to surround Messi with some other familiar faces. Suarez, who was linked with a transfer to Miami before he left Europe to return to South America -- first with Uruguayan giants Nacional and then with Brazilian club Gremio -- was one of those tipped for a potential move.

But the 36-year-old, who spent six seasons alongside Messi at Barcelona, said his contract with Gremio means a move to Miami is not on the cards.

Luis Suarez still has 18 months remaining on his Gremio contract. SILVIO AVILA/AFP via Getty Images

"This is false, it is impossible," Suarez told Uruguayan newspaper El Observador about the reports. "I am very happy at Gremio and I have a contract until 2024."

Suarez signed a two-year deal when he joined the Porto Alegre team in December 2022, subsequently scoring 11 goals and adding eight assists in 24 appearances.

Another former Messi teammate could be on his way to South Beach, however.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that Sergio Busquets has held talks with Inter Miami over a free transfer. The midfielder, who last month announced he will not renew his contract with Barcelona when it expires on June 30, is also in talks with Saudi Arabian sides Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

Sources added that Busquets' next club, save any late twists, is expected to come from one of those three.