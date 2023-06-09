Phil Neville has joined Canada's coaching staff, the country's football association announced on Friday, just one week after he was fired as Inter Miami head coach.

Neville, a former Manchester United player who previously coached the England women's team, joined Inter Miami in 2021 but was sacked after a run of 10 defeats and five wins left them bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Richard Shaw, who played for Crystal Palace and Coventry City and held youth coaching roles at Crystal Palace and Watford, has also joined Herdman's staff.

"Both Phil and Richard bring with them winning experiences at the highest levels and have worked with some of the premier leagues top managers during their careers," Canada head coach Herdman said in a statement.

"They'll work as positional and unit coaches with the aim of helping us to win our first trophy in over two decades."

Canada's next game is against Panama on June 15 in the CONCACAF Nations League Finals. A win would take them to the final where they would play either the United States or Mexico as they seek a first trophy in 23 years.