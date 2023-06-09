Transfer Talk: USMNT's Pulisic keen on AC Milan move from Chelsea

The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Pulisic interested in AC Milan move

Chelsea and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic is interested in a move to AC Milan, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Rossoneri are keen to sign the 24-year-old this summer, and it is reported that he would be willing to lower his £13 million-per-season salary at Stamford Bridge in order to make the switch to the San Siro.

Pulisic arrived in West London for a fee of £58 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, but struggled in the final year of his Chelsea contract after a campaign in which he scored just one goal in 24 Premier League appearances. Sources told ESPN last week that a fee in the range of £20m would be required to sign him, with Juventus seemingly leading the race for Pulisic. Other clubs who had expressed interest in Pulisic include Manchester United, Newcastle United, Napoli, and Galatasaray.

AC Milan believe Pulisic will be an ideal addition to their forward line on the opposite flank of Rafael Leao, who signed a new deal that will see the Portugal star stay until 2028.

Christian Pulisic is keen on a move to AC Milan from Chelsea. John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is attracting interest from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, reports Marca. While the 26-year-old has a release clause in his contract that expires in 2024 worth €60m, it is reported that both LaLiga sides are looking for a deal that would be closer to €20m. Amrabat was a standout star for Morocco at the World Cup this season, and has remained on the shortlist of top clubs in Europe after impressing in Serie A.

- AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is on the radar of Chelsea, reveals L'Equipe. The Blues are continuing their search to land a top option between the posts this summer, but it is reported that the Rossoneri aren't currently prepared to part ways with the 27-year-old. He has made 29 appearances for the Serie A club this season, while also starring five times for France.

- Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets is taking time to consider his next move after receiving an offer from un disclosed team in Qatar, says Mundo Deportivo. The 34-year-old will leave the Camp Nou later this month, and despite sources tell ESPN that he is mulling an offer to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami CF, he has postponed the decision on his future for a few more days.

- Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead in the race for Napoli centre-back Kim Min-Jae, reports the Telegraph. Manchester United have most recently been linked with the 26-year-old of late, but PSG see Kim as a key reinforcement for the heart of their defence. The Scudetto winners are looking to hand him a new contract to remove a release clause in his deal that currently allows him to be signed for a fee in the region of just £43m in July.

- Barcelona are set to cool their interest in Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco, writes AS. The 29-year-old was previously considered to be high up on the Blaugrana's shortlist this summer as an option to reinforce the left wing, but with the club having to prioritise other areas, the latest indicates that they won't be able to meet the €15m valuation for his signature.

- Interest from Europe has emerged in New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos, according to Cesar Luis Merlo. Castellanos scored 13 goals in 35 league matches while on loan at Girona last season (including four in a match against Real Madrid), but with the LaLiga side not looking to keep hold of him. West Ham United and Sevilla have registered their interest in his services. It is reported that the MLS club would be willing to part ways with him permanently if they receive an offer of €15m.