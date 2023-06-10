Manchester City were dealt a major blow when Kevin De Bruyne was forced off injured during the first half of Saturday's Champions League final against Inter Milan.

It is the second time De Bruyne's participation in the Champions League final has been cut short after he was also substituted because of injury during Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea in 2021.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Belgium midfielder was substituted after 36 minutes against Inter in Istanbul after picking up a hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old was assessed by medical staff on the pitch before trying to continue but in the end was forced off and replaced with Phil Foden.

Against Chelsea in 2021, De Bruyne suffered a facial injury after a collision with defender Antonio Rudiger. Post-match tests revealed a fractured nose and eye socket.

Manchester City were being held 0-0 by Inter at half-time as their bid to win a first Champions League title and complete the treble hung in the balance.