The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Gundogan to consider Saudi offer?

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has received an offer from Saudi Arabia's league in an effort to bring him to a club in their country, according to Foot Mercato.

Gundogan, who captained City in Saturday's Champions League final victory Internazionale to complete a historic treble, will see his contract expire at the Etihad this month.

Barcelona have been making efforts to sign the Germany international when he becomes a free agent, with it being suggested that the Catalan giants have even reached an agreement with him. There is also interest from Paris Saint-Germain, who will be desperate to emulate City's achievement of lifting their first ever Champions League title.

However, Saudi Arabia are also making efforts to sign the coveted midfielder when the opportunity arises. This comes as part of their league's efforts to sign big-name players for their league, having already seen Cristiano Ronaldo join Al Nassr in January and Karim Benzema move to Real Madrid to Al Ittihad last week.

Ilkay Gundogan has plenty of options after winning the Champions League with Manchester City. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester City are considering making a move worth £60 million for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, reports Ekrem Konur. The 21-year-old has also been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and PSG.

- Bayern Munich want a decision by June 14 on whether Lucas Hernandez will renew his contract or they should offload the left-back to PSG, according to Christian Falk. The 27-year-old only has one year left on his contract and Bayern are looking to ensure they avoid losing the France international as a free agent.

- Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli has made defender Sergio Ramos an offer of two years with the option for another, as reported by Ekrem Konur. The 37-year-old will be a free agent with his PSG contract expiring at the end of June.

- AC Milan are working to sign Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, reports Sky Sports Italia, who add that the Spanish club want €25m for the 24-year-old's transfer. Milan are also looking at Lens star Lois Openda, who also has a reported €40m fee. Milan also are interested Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram, who will become a free agent at the end of June, but whose wage demands of €6m-per-season are considered too high.

- Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata is the priority for AS Roma as they look to bring in a striker during the summer, reports Calciomercato. The 30-year-old is keen to be reunited with Paulo Dybala after having previously played together at Juventus. Roma could look to sign Morata on an initial loan with an obligation to make the move permanent for €30m, or have Roger Ibanez included in a deal.