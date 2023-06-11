        <
          Houssem Aouar signs for Roma on free transfer from Lyon

          Houssem Aouar has joined Roma on a five-year contract. Photo by Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images
          • Reuters
          Jun 11, 2023, 12:26 PM ET

          Houssem Aouar has signed for Roma, the Serie A club announced on Sunday.

          The Algeria international has signed a five-year deal with Jose Mourinho's side, arriving on a free transfer from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

          "I think it's the right project for me, with a big team, quality players and a unique fanbase. I'm now a Giallorossi player, and I'm ready to go," he said in a statement.

          The 24-year-old played one game for France -- a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 -- before switching allegiance in March to Algeria, where his parents were born.