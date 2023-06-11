Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk will not be ready for the England squad for the upcoming European qualifiers due to injuries, the national team confirmed on Sunday.

Bellingham, destined for Real Madrid, was sidelined due to a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund's season finale, where they settled for a 2-2 draw against Mainz, dashing their hopes of securing the Bundesliga title.

The 19-year-old midfielder will continue his rehabilitation at the national football centre.

Dunk was included by manager Gareth Southgate in his squad of 25 players for the upcoming qualifiers in Malta on June 16 and against North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19.

The Brighton & Hove Albion defender withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue that has affected his match fitness.