Manchester City midfielder Rodri was named the Champions League Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after a stellar 2022-23 campaign.

The 26-year-old Spain international scored the winning goal as City lifted the trophy for the first time after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in Saturday's final.

Rodri appeared in all but one of City's Champions League matches, scoring twice. He delivered a standout performance in the final, earning the Player of the Match award. Seven of the 11 spots on the Team of the Season went to Manchester City players.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was named the Champions League Young Player of the Season, capping a remarkable campaign for the 22-year-old Georgian.

Kvaratskhelia won the Serie A title with Napoli and also claimed the league's MVP award earlier this month.

Team of the Season:

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Defenders: Kyle Walker (Man City), Ruben Dias (Man City), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Federico Dimarco (Inter)

Midfielders: John Stones (Man City), Kevin De Bruyne (Man City), Rodri (Man City)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Man City), Erling Haaland (Man City), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)