TOP STORY: Kim attracts interest from Newcastle, Chelsea and PSG

Manchester United continue to see Napoli defender Kim Min-Jae as a priority this summer, but talks between the two parties have stalled amid Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Newcastle interest, per Foot Mercato.

Man United manager Erik ten Hag has identified defensive reinforcements as a priority, and Min-Jae is a favourite for centre-back following an exceptional season in Italy where he helped Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

While it has been reported that Min-Jae is keen on a move to Old Trafford, talks between the player and Man United are understood to be stuck, which has opened the door for other clubs in Europe to make an approach for the 26-year-old South Korea international. Min-Jae has a release clause in his current contract at Napoli in the region of £42m, which is valid for the first half of July and has garnered the interest of many top clubs in Europe.

The report suggests that Newcastle are alert to the lack of progress in negotiations, and are monitoring the situation. Manager Eddie Howe is set for a busy transfer window after the Magpies qualified for the Champions League for the first time since 2002/03.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have also shown interest in the Napoli stand-out, however, the lack of European football and instability at the club sees the Blues lag behind their Premier League rivals in the race.

PSG are also understood to hold an interest in the centre-back, with Sergio Ramos departing the French giants, alongside injuries to Presnel Kimpembe and Nordi Mukiele limiting the defensive options at the club last season. However, Les Parisiens chances of landing Min-Jae are thwarted by the defender's reported desire for a Premier League move.

Defender Kim Min-Jae has enjoyed a breakout season from Napoli in Serie A, and now Premier League clubs are interested in signing him. sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Midfielder Luka Modric will be allowed to depart Real Madrid for Saudi Arabia, per CalcioMercato. Despite reports suggesting the Croatia international was close to signing an extension with Los Blancos, the 37-year-old looks unlikely to stay at the Bernabeu, with manager Carlo Ancelotti able to boast a stacked midfield, following the signing of Jude Bellingham. The report indicates that there has been a substantial offer from Saudi Arabia, which could lead Modric to join former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema in the Middle East.

- Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Manchester City in the summer, however Barcelona are unlikely to sign the defender, per Football Insider. Whilst the 29-year-old is reportedly admired by Barcelona, the cash-strapped Catalan giants are not in a position to bring the Spain international to the Camp Nou, due to the financial restrictions the club face from LaLiga. Laporte has struggled for first-team action this season, making just four starts in all competitions for the Citizens, leading to the centre-back looking elsewhere this summer.

- Arsenal have reached a full agreement with Reiss Nelson over a new deal that will keep the winger at the club until 2027, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Hale End graduate featured 18 times for the Gunners last season, and sees his current contract set to expire at the end of the month. Despite being linked away from North London, the 23-year-old looks set to commit his long-term future to the club, with Romano revealing that there is an option of extending the deal until 2028, with Arsenal keen to secure Nelson's signature as quickly as possible, to avoid bids from rivals.

- Barcelona are keen to offload Ansu Fati, however the forward is reluctant to leave the Spanish champions, report Mundo Deportivo. The Catalan club are eager to allow several players to leave the Camp Nou this summer as they try to raise funds for transfer targets of their own, and whilst Fati has been identified as one player free to leave, the 20-year-old believes he still has a future at the club. The report suggests that Fati has informed his agent, Jorge Mendes, that he has no intention of leaving the LaLiga outfit this summer, despite significant Premier League interest.

-Al-Ahli Saudi are preparing to offer winger Riyad Mahrez a contract until 2026, according to Foot Mercato. The 32-year-old endured a stellar campaign with the Citizens, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists to the club's treble-winning season, and while the Algerian is under contract at the Etihad until 2025, there is significant interest from Al-Ahli Saudi. The report indicates the club are willing to offer Mahrez a three year deal, however, there has been no discussions between the Saudi club and Manchester City, with no official bid as of yet for Mahrez.