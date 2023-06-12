Gab & Juls believe Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City until his contract expires in 2025. (2:03)

Pep Guardiola does not expect to sign a new contract at Manchester City when his existing deal ends in 2025, sources have told ESPN.

According to sources, Guardiola, 52, has not yet made a decision on his future but is leaning towards ending his time in charge at the Etihad Stadium after two more seasons.

Sources have told ESPN that Guardiola could then look to take up a national team job, having previously been courted by Brazil and the United States.

Guardiola signed a new deal with City in November, after travelling to Abu Dhabi during the break for the World Cup.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has dismissed suggestions he could walk away this summer after completing the treble, assuring City fans in May that he will be in charge at the start of next season.

But sources have told ESPN that he has already stayed at the club longer than he envisioned when he took over in 2016 and has doubts about whether he will want to negotiate a new contract next summer.

Next season will be his eighth in charge of City. He spent four years in charge at Barcelona and three years as manager of Bayern.

City, according to sources, have not given up hope that Guardiola could decide to stay longer but will respect his decision if he does want to leave.

Guardiola has won 12 major trophies in charge of City, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.

He led City to the English domestic treble in 2019 and this season oversaw an historic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, matching a feat only achieved once before in English football by Manchester United in 1999.

City's 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday saw Guardiola lift the Champions League for the first time since winning the trophy with Barcelona in 2011.