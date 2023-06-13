Christian Pulisic shows his support to Gregg Berhalter as USMNT prepares their Concacaf Nations League semifinal clash vs. Mexico. (0:39)

Former United States coach Gregg Berhalter is in the running for the vacant managerial posts at Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam and Liga MX giants Club América, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

The Sparta job recently became open when Maurice Steijn departed to become manager at Ajax Amsterdam. Berhalter, who managed the USMNT at the 2022 World Cup, has a previous connection to Sparta having played there from 1996-98. He also spent time as a player with PEC Zwolle and SC Cambuur.

Berhalter has also held preliminary talks with América over potentially filling its managerial vacancy ahead of the new Apertura season, which begins June 30, sources confirmed to ESPN Mexico.

Executives for the Mexico City club have not been able to close a deal with a new manager, despite team's president Santiago Baños traveling to Europe to offer the job to both Javier Aguirre and Diego Alonso.

Sources told ESPN that former Tijuana and Celta Vigo coach Eduardo Coudet was subsequently offered to América's executive board as an option after his exit from Atletico Mineiro last week. Andre Jardine, current Atlético San Luis manager, is also still in the race to be the club's coach.

News of América's interest in Berhalter was first reported by TUDN, while Sparta Rotterdam's approach was initially reported by Rijnmond Sport.

Berhalter, 49, has been in limbo since the end of 2022, when has contract with the U.S. Soccer Federation was allowed to expire in the wake of an investigation into a domestic violence incident from 1992 involving him and his now wife Rosalind when the two were students at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The investigation concluded that the Berhalters responded truthfully during the investigation, confirming that the incident took place, with the USSF stating that Berhalter was still a candidate to resume his post as U.S. manager.

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson told ESPN last month that "nothing has changed" with regard to Berhalter's candidacy.

The U.S. post remains open with first Anthony Hudson, and now B.J. Callaghan serving in an interim capacity, with the federation saying it expects to name a coach by the end of the summer.

Berhalter's record with the U.S. was 37-11-12, and included triumphs at the 2021 Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup. He also led the U.S. to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where the Americans lost 3-1 to the Netherlands to exit the tournament. Berhalter has also managed Hammarby IF in Sweden and MLS side the Columbus Crew.

In addition to his spells in the Netherlands, Berhalter had stints as a player with Crystal Palace, Energie Cottbus, 1860 Munich and the LA Galaxy. At international level, Berhalter made 44 appearances for the U.S. and was part of squads at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups.

Information from ESPN Mexico's Cesar Caballero contributed to this report.