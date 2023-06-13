Gab & Juls believe Pep Guardiola will stay at Manchester City until his contract expires in 2025. (2:03)

The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Leipzig eye transfer fee record from Man City for Gvardiol

Manchester City are considering a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol for a record fee this summer, reports Fabrizio Romano and talkSPORT.

Gvardiol, 21, joined Leipzig in 2020 and the German club are demanding a new record transfer fee for a centre-back to let him go. The previous record was set when Manchester United paid around £80m to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

The Croatia international is reportedly a top transfer target of Man City manager Pep Guardiola and the treble winners have already held talks with him. Gvardiol has made 41 appearances for Leipzig this season, scoring three goals, including a pivotal equaliser in a 1-1 draw in the Champions League match earlier this year.

Sources have told ESPN that Guardiola is also reportedly interested in signing Croatia and Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

Kovacic, 29, has been a key player since joining permanently from Real Madrid in 2019, amassing 221 appearances in all competitions, but with his contract due to expire in 2024 and new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looking at a squad rebuild, the Blues are keen to move him on for around £35m.

08.24 BST: Sources have told ESPN that Manchester United are monitoring Napoli's Kim Min-Jae and Monaco' s Axel Disasi but their priority in the transfer market remains landing a top-class striker and a midfielder.

United, according to sources, have asked to be kept informed of developments regarding the two defenders, although there has been no direct contact with their clubs.

United are expected to make their opening offer for Chelsea's Mason Mount this week despite a gap in valuation. Mount will enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge this summer and is open to a move to United.

08.00 BST: Paris Saint-Germain are open to listening to offers for Kylian Mbappe this summer, sources have told ESPN.

The Ligue 1 champions' willingness to part ways with their superstar forward comes after sources confirmed multiple reports that Mbappe sent a letter to PSG informing them he would not exercise the option to extend his current deal beyond 2024.

With PSG not wanting Mbappe to leave as a free agent after next season, sources said club chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi is now begrudgingly open to letting the 24-year-old leave Paris.

ESPN sources added that PSG would be looking for a fee in the region of €150m.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Abbie Ingham)

- André Onana is Chelsea's priority target for the summer transfer window, as per the Evening Standard. The 27-year-old goalkeeper, who impressed in the Champions League final loss to Manchester City, is under contract with Internazionale until 2027. However, the Nezaruzzi have reportedly already lined up Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario as a replacement. The Blues originally approached AC Milan for Mike Maignan, but after the Italian side demanded €90m, Chelsea decided to focus on a move for Onana, valued at €50m, to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and Édouard Mendy as the No.1 at Stamford Bridge.

- Newcastle United are lining up a move for Wolfsburg's Felix Nmecha, reports the Telegraph. The Magpies are preparing a bid of £15m for the 22-year-old midfielder who joined the German side from Manchester City in 2021. The German U21 international made 30 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

- Aston Villa are closing in on a move for Liverpool defender/midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, as per Football Insider. The 29-year-old has extensive experience in the Premier League, making 235 appearances, registering 20 goals and 28 assists. The England international is expected to depart Anfield this summer on a free transfer, but he could remain in the English top-flight next season with Unai Emery's side reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Villa Park.

- Fenerbahce are in pursuit of Internazionale's Edin Dzeko, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. The 37-year-old striker, who is out of contract in June, has made 52 appearances for Inter across all competitions this season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists. The agent of the Bosnia and Herzegovina international was in Istanbul to negotiate a move to the Turkish side, and the Süper Lig club are reportedly prepared to offer a two-year contract.