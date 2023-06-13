Alex Baena made 35 appearances for Villareal last season, scoring six goals. Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Barcelona are tracking Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena as they wait to find out what decision Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan will make on his future, sources have told ESPN.

Gundogan, 32, is out of contract at the end of June and has an offer from City to extend his seven-year stay, while Barca have also offered him a deal to join them as a free agent.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Barca are also keen on Baena and sources say the Catalan club would be open to bringing in both players if their financial situation allows after Xavi Hernandez made signing creative midfielders a priority this summer.

After missing out on Lionel Messi, who announced a move to Inter Miami last week, Barca coach Xavi said his side lack a "Santi Cazorla-type player in the final third" to help them unlock defences.

Xavi feels the team have struggled in that area when Pedri has been injured this season and wants to add more support for the young Spain midfielder.

He acknowledges that former Arsenal midfielder Cazorla, who is still playing in Qatar with Al Sadd, has a unique skillset, so Barca are targeting players who can help provide goals and assists.

Gundogan scored 11 goals and set up seven more as City clinched the treble this season, crowned with the Champions League trophy last weekend, while Baena, who can also play wide, netted 12 times and assisted six goals for Villarreal.

Baena, 21, has been followed closely by Barca scouts throughout the campaign and they believe he fits the profile of player Xavi is seeking.

However, with the club only able to spend 40% of anything they save or generate due to financial restrictions placed on them by LaLiga, signing the Spain U21 international will not be easy.

He penned a new deal with Villarreal in January until 2028, which also saw his previous release clause of €35 million ($37.7m) raised, although the LaLiga club have not confirmed the exact figure.

Xavi also wants to sign a deeper midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets, who will not renew his contract when it expires this month. Those are the two priority areas for the Barca coach, with Athletic Bilbao defender Inigo Martinez also set to arrive as a free agent.

In order to add new faces to the squad, Barca will first have to move on other players. Those returning from loans -- Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti, Alex Collado, Sergino Dest, Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli -- are all likely to leave again.

Abde is the player generating the most interest at the moment following his impressive loan spell with Osasuna, while sources say English and Italian clubs have asked about midfielder Franck Kessie's availability.

Depending on outgoings, sources say Barca would then turn their attention to signing a backup striker to Robert Lewandowski and a right-back.

They have enquired about Real Valladolid's Ivan Fresneda, who is also drawing interest from Borussia Dortmund, but any move may hinge on first finding a suitor for United States international Dest.