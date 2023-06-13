Inter Miami have sounded out Jordi Alba's interest in joining the club but face competition to sign the Barcelona defender from Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and clubs in Saudi Arabia, sources have told ESPN.

Alba, 34, has reached an agreement to end his contract with Barca, which was due to expire in 2024, one year early and is looking for a new club this summer.

Sources say Alba has not closed the door on any of the options and will make a decision after this week's UEFA Nations League finals in the Netherlands, where he is part of the Spain squad that will meet Italy in the semifinal on Thursday.

After Lionel Messi announced he would join Inter Miami last week, and with sources confirming Barca midfielder Sergio Busquets has also held talks with the MLS side, Alba is the latest Europe-based player to be approached by the South Florida team.

Jordi Alba bid farewell to Barcelona fans during his final game for the club on May 28. Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Sources say there have not yet been any formal negotiations and there is no offer on the table, while Miami also has to consider how to manage its three designated player spots, but Alba would be willing to listen to the team's proposal.

However, the left-back may prefer to stay in Europe with the European Championships coming up in Germany next summer and with his wife due to give birth to their third child next month.

LaLiga side Atletico and Serie A team Inter are among several interested European clubs, sources confirmed, while there are also offers on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Alba will evaluate his options with his family after the Nations League, with a decision expected to be made in the coming weeks.