The summer transfer window isn't open yet in Europe, but teams are getting ready for it, and there's plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Musah could replace Rice at West Ham

West Ham United are lining up Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah should Declan Rice make the move to Arsenal, according to CBS Sports.

The 20-year-old United States international, who was vital to Valencia's survival in LaLiga this season, is tipped to depart Spain this summer.

Musah has plenty of admirers from the Premier League, with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly monitoring him in recent years, and Valencia have reportedly already rejected a €35 million offer from Chelsea in the midst of their relegation battle.

But as the Hammers captain Rice moves closer to a £100 million move to Arsenal, David Moyes has identified the box-to-box midfielder as an ideal replacement for the departing England international.

A move to east London would mark a return to England for Musah, who was part of the Gunners' Hale End academy for seven years. He even represented the country at youth level before committing international allegiance to the USMNT.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich are shifting their priority to finding a striker this summer with Eintracht Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani topping the list, according to Sky Sport Deutschland. The 24-year-old scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances for Frankfurt, but it is reported that the German club are not planning to offer the France international an extended deal with a larger salary, with his current contract expiring in 2027.

- The future of Sergio Ramos will be decided soon, according to Rudy Galetti. The 37-year-old defender is a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month and has been previously linked to both Al Ahli and Al Nassr. The central defender is reportedly tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League, with an offer of €30m per season, and with a meeting with league officials reportedly taking place in the coming days.

- Juan Cuadrado has put contract renewal talks with Juventus on hold, reports Calciomercato. The Bianconeri have reportedly offered the 35-year-old midfielder a new deal which includes a significant salary decrease from €4.5m to €2m, plus bonuses, a month. The Colombia international, who has spent eight years in Turin, will make a decision regarding his future after completing his national team commitments.

- New England Revolution's Noel Buck is reportedly on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur and other English sides, according to Athletic. The 18-year-old midfielder is expected to finish the MLS season, but the teenager could reach an agreement for January following his breakout 2023 season. Buck, who has played for the U.S. Under-19 side, has a UK passport and is also being monitored by England, who plan to invite him to a youth national team camp later this month.

- Internazionale have reached an agreement with Stefan de Vrij for a new deal until June 2025, reports Sky Sport Italia. The 31-year-old defender will sign a new two-year contract with the Nerazzurri on Friday. The Netherlands international has made 203 appearances for the Serie A side so far, with 9 goals and 7 assists.